Winter weather is set to return as we head into Friday night

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -We will be generally clear and drying out this evening. If you were looking for something to do this evening the northern lights should be visible for most locations. Lows this evening will mostly be in the 20s with a few locations in the teens. Areas of fog will develop out towards the plains and Bad Lands this evening.

Dry weather will settle in, giving us a brief warm-up as we move into Friday where highs will range from the 40s to the 50s. However, due to the unsettled weather pattern continuing, the warmup and dry conditions will be short-lived as another system moves into the region late Friday evening into Saturday. A winter storm warning will go into effect from 6 pm Friday until 6 pm Monday with the heaviest snow forecasted Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect higher-end accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces. Snow is expected to lighten Saturday night, then pick back up Sunday afternoon. Saturdays highs will drop into the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions with periods of heavy snow possible. Light snow could linger into Sunday with highs in the 20s to 30s.

Temperatures will stay cool as we head into Monday with highs in the 30s. We do start slowly warming up to near-seasonable conditions as we reach Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Jury declares Dismounts Thrice “not guilty” in hammer bludgeoning
3-21 bhsu basketball
Yellow Jackets headed back to Final 4
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Milder close to the week, then cold and unsettled again.
Snow will continue to move into the area throughout this evening. Temperatures for tonight will...
Chance for snow to stick around as unsettled weather pattern continues.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Yet more snow on the way!
Snow
More snow will impact the area on Wednesday