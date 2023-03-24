Winter weather is set to return as we head into Friday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -We will be generally clear and drying out this evening. If you were looking for something to do this evening the northern lights should be visible for most locations. Lows this evening will mostly be in the 20s with a few locations in the teens. Areas of fog will develop out towards the plains and Bad Lands this evening.

Dry weather will settle in, giving us a brief warm-up as we move into Friday where highs will range from the 40s to the 50s. However, due to the unsettled weather pattern continuing, the warmup and dry conditions will be short-lived as another system moves into the region late Friday evening into Saturday. A winter storm warning will go into effect from 6 pm Friday until 6 pm Monday with the heaviest snow forecasted Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect higher-end accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces. Snow is expected to lighten Saturday night, then pick back up Sunday afternoon. Saturdays highs will drop into the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions with periods of heavy snow possible. Light snow could linger into Sunday with highs in the 20s to 30s.

Temperatures will stay cool as we head into Monday with highs in the 30s. We do start slowly warming up to near-seasonable conditions as we reach Tuesday and Wednesday.

