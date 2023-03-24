Nice today, but cold and snowy weather returns this weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s across KOTA Territory today. We start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will develop through the afternoon and bring a few showers to the area. Rain for lower elevations and snow at higher elevations. Some of the snow showers could be heavy at times, causing a quick inch or two of snow to accumulate in the higher Black Hills and Big Horns.

Snow showers will continue Saturday, Sunday and Monday, mainly for northeast Wyoming and around the Black Hills. Accumulations will be likely, but this is a longer duration event, which means large accumulations are not expected over a short period of time. Roads may become slippery, so be sure to take your time and drive to the conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 30s for many through that stretch. We will be near or in the 40s for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens High School’s new activities director, Nick Karn.
Stevens High School names new activities director
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Family Inn hotel
Small blazes occurred at a Rapid City hotel

Latest News

The heaviest snow is forecasted Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect higher-end...
Winter weather is set to return as we head into Friday night
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Milder close to the week, then cold and unsettled again.
Snow will continue to move into the area throughout this evening. Temperatures for tonight will...
Chance for snow to stick around as unsettled weather pattern continues.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Yet more snow on the way!