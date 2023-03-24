Multi-day event will bring snow for some as we head into the start of the work week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The warmup and dry conditions were truly short-lived as another system moves into the region late Friday evening into Saturday. Snow will continue to develop throughout tonight as a winter storm warning will go into effect this evening from 6 pm Friday until 6 pm MDT Sunday for Sheridan County. Lows tonight will mostly be in the low to mid-20s with a few locations dropping into the teens. We will see mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog will develop out towards the plains this evening.

The heaviest snow is forecasted Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect higher-end accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces. Snow is expected to lighten Saturday night, then pick back up Sunday afternoon. Saturdays highs will drop into the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions with periods of heavy snow possible. Light snow could linger into Sunday with highs in the 20s to 30s.

Temperatures will stay cool as we head into Monday with highs in the 30s. We do start slowly warming up to near-seasonable conditions as we reach Tuesday and Wednesday.

