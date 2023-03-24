Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – One lucky man in Virginia has now won the lottery twice within three years.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.

The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 979,200.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” Harrington told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He bought the winning ticket at a Rite Aid in Norfolk.

This is the second big win for Harrington. In July 2020, he won $125,000 on a drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Harrington said he intends to invest his latest winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens High School’s new activities director, Nick Karn.
Stevens High School names new activities director
Family Inn hotel
Small blazes occurred at a Rapid City hotel
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure
Adam Miller and Devin Steiner to 30 days in prison each for storming the Capitol on Jan 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
FILE - Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, participates in the Ghana...
Report: No turbulence during fatal business jet flight
Aident Fucci, 16, was sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering his 13-year-old...
Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate