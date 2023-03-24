Man found guilty of 2 counts of child pornography

The Federal court house sign
The Federal court house sign(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was found guilty of two counts of child pornography today in federal court.

Nathan Hankins was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography that was found on his personal devices in 2019.

Hankins was in possession of more than 175 images and 4 videos of child pornography, involving children under the age of 12.

Local police records showed Hankins as a registered sex offender before this investigation took place.

No sentencing date has been set yet.

