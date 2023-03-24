The Indian University of North America holds summit and college resource fair for the tribal community at Crazy Horse

College fair provides career pathways for native students
By Alena Neves
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Crazy Horses’ Indian University of North America announced they will be hosting the 7th Gen. college and resource fair on Tuesday, April 25th, and Wednesday, April 26th.

College fairs provide a forum to gain insight into opportunities and engage professionals for inroads to a career or a pathway to a job.

This year’s college fair will be the first in-person for Native American college students since the pandemic to further their dreams and refine their career goals. In the last eleven years, the program has grown drastically, over 400 students from over 40 native nations and 20 states have successfully completed an academic program at the Indian University of North America and continued their college studies with 80% having either graduated or are still in college.

On Tuesday, April 25th, students can attend the College Summit at the Indian University of North America campus for round table discussions, forums, and more. On Wednesday, April 26th students can visit the Crazy Horse Memorial for an all-day college fair where over 30 tribal colleges, universities, scholarships, and other educational programs will have booths set up throughout the complex. Please click on the video to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens High School’s new activities director, Nick Karn.
Stevens High School names new activities director
The Federal court house sign
Man found guilty of 2 counts of child pornography
Family Inn hotel
Small fire at a Rapid City hotel
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Mountain lion in Rapid City
A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits

Latest News

The heaviest snow is forecasted Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect higher-end...
Multi-day event will bring snow for some as we head into the start of the work week
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and cardiologists at *Monument Health*...
Could you be at risk for aortic valve disease
The dispute began over two decades ago, when the city purchased land between the landfill, and...
Cattle ranchers in Rapid City sue landfill
The Black Hills Home Builders Association Home Show continues through Sunday at the Monument.
Black Hills Home Builders Association Home Show opens at the Monument