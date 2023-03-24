The Indian University of North America holds summit and college resource fair for the tribal community at Crazy Horse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Crazy Horses’ Indian University of North America announced they will be hosting the 7th Gen. college and resource fair on Tuesday, April 25th, and Wednesday, April 26th.

College fairs provide a forum to gain insight into opportunities and engage professionals for inroads to a career or a pathway to a job.

This year’s college fair will be the first in-person for Native American college students since the pandemic to further their dreams and refine their career goals. In the last eleven years, the program has grown drastically, over 400 students from over 40 native nations and 20 states have successfully completed an academic program at the Indian University of North America and continued their college studies with 80% having either graduated or are still in college.

On Tuesday, April 25th, students can attend the College Summit at the Indian University of North America campus for round table discussions, forums, and more. On Wednesday, April 26th students can visit the Crazy Horse Memorial for an all-day college fair where over 30 tribal colleges, universities, scholarships, and other educational programs will have booths set up throughout the complex. Please click on the video to watch the full interview.

