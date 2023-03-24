Black Hills State men come up just short in Final 4

Yellow Jackets lost to West Liberty 87-82
Vikings fall 82-73
Vikings fall 82-73
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team’s season came to an end on Thursday falling to West Liberty 87-82 in the Final 4. The Yellow Jackets were led by national player of the year Joel Scott. Scott turned in another double-double with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Black Hills State finishes up the season with a strong 29-6 record.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Stevens High School’s new activities director, Nick Karn.
Stevens High School names new activities director
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Jury declares Dismounts Thrice “not guilty” in hammer bludgeoning
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

3-23 douglas signing
Douglas’ Dakota Burke signs with Midland
Stevens High School’s new activities director, Nick Karn.
Stevens High School names new activities director
3-22 bhsu men
Black Hills State ready to face West Liberty in national semifinals
3-22 hot springs aow
Josh Kleinsasser-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week