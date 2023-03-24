A big cat was spotted within Rapid City limits

Earlier this week, a man learned it’s not just typical house cats you see wandering around in urban areas.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:36 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this week, a man learned it’s not just typical house cats you see wandering around in urban areas.

On Tuesday morning, a man was going about his typical routine, and on his way to work, he had quite a shock.

A mountain lion was attempting to cross Jackson boulevard.

“Yeah, I think this one was a pretty young one, so it was pretty small, but yea, it was definitely really cool and different to see them in person,” said Dan Tiede.

Game, Fish, and Parks have received reports of young mountain lions within the city limits and say typically, big cats pose no danger to people.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Jury declares Dismounts Thrice “not guilty” in hammer bludgeoning
3-21 bhsu basketball
Yellow Jackets headed back to Final 4
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

Handing out a meal
Meals on Wheels hosts “Week of Champions”
In 2021, a petition was circulated asking for the City of Sturgis to hold an election on...
The Sturgis City Manager debate continues
The economic impact in Rapid City and surrounding areas.
The economic impact on Rapid City and surrounding areas
Family Inn hotel
Small blazes occurred at a Rapid City hotel