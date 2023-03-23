Stevens High School names new activities director

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Stevens High School named its new activities director after the Board of Education approval. Nick Karn will begin his new position on July 1, 2023.

“Hello, Raider Nation and Rapid City! I am beyond thrilled to serve as the next activities director at Stevens High School. First, I want to thank all Rapid City Area School District leaders, staff, parents, and community members for trusting me with this vital position to provide our scholar-athletes with an extraordinary high school experience with the necessary skills to be successful in their postsecondary endeavors.” said Nick Karn.

The following are Nick’s objectives prior to accepting this position: Continue to cultivate scholar-athletes and students who are leaders in the Rapid City community, compete at the highest level with integrity and pride, provide the resources necessary to support our programs in their pursuit of excellence through the development of strong relationships with parents and community members, and prepare our students for their post-secondary futures through the development of their academic, emotional, social, and physical selves.

Nick explained, “I chose Stevens High School because of its long tradition of excellence and the opportunities it provides our students to reach their ultimate potential. Our goal is to compete at the highest level in all activities and athletics with integrity and pride while developing students who lead our community. I am aware of the responsibility that comes with this position, and I promise to bring a high energy, organization, communication, and dedication to our school. Again, I thank all stakeholders for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. I am anxious to get to work and build solid community relationships. GO RAIDERS!”

