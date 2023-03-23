Rapid City sets community cleanup week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 52nd annual City-Wide Cleanup Week is just around the corner, so homeowners have a month to clean out their garages, attics, and closets.

Cleanup Week is scheduled for April 17th - 21st this year. Highlights of the week include the annual community cleanup scheduled for Saturday of the cleanup week and the waiver of fees for the disposal of many items at the Rapid City Landfill from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to another great Cleanup Week,” said Ria Hannon, City Solid Waste Outreach coordinator. “We’ll have the landfill available Monday through Friday of Cleanup Week with fees waived for disposal of many items.”

“Cleanup Week is always a great way to get rid of a lot of items that have piled up around the home, in the yard, and in the garage.”

To assist in the cleanup of public spaces, the Solid Waste Division of the City is forming volunteer groups and individuals. To find out if there are any available spaces, interested groups are encouraged to send an email to ria.hannon@rcgov.org. The city will provide trash bags.

For more information about Cleanup Week, contact the Rapid City Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

