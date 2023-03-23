Rapid City awards arts grants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Common Council approved the 2023 Arts Investment Fund grant awards at the city council meeting this week.

Out of 17 organizations that applied, 14 received funding.

The 2023 City Arts Investment Fund grant recipients are:

· Black Hills Symphony Orchestra* $17,500

· Dakota Choral Union* $9,200

· Minnilusa Historical Association & Pioneer Museum* $5,000

· Rapid City Municipal Band* $16,100

· Rapid City Ranger Band* $9,200

· Backroom Productions, Inc. $2,500

· Black Hills Chamber Music Society $3,500

· Black Hills Dance Theatre $4,000

· Black Hills Pow Wow Association $9,500

· Chamber Music Festival $4,500

· Dakota Artists Guild $800

· Flutter Productions, Black Hills Works, Inc. $2,700

· Rapid City Concert Association $2,000

· Rushmore Music Festival $4,500

· Rapid City Arts Council will also receive $9,000 from the fund

The city deems public arts and cultural programming necessary for public welfare, and the City Arts Investment Fund supports it.

“The arts are essential to successful community development and infrastructure, bringing people together, improving quality of life, generating commerce, and promoting cultural understanding,” said Jacqui Dietrich, Executive Director of RCAC, “Cities with thriving arts programming experience less crime, enjoy arts-driven tourism, and develop a more skilled and innovative workforce. In the Black Hills, the arts and culture sector generates $1.2 billion in economic activity annually. These awardees are doing incredible work to make our community stronger and more enjoyable.”

Information about the City Arts Investment Fund is available at: www.rapidcityartscouncil.org/rcaif

For interviews or additional information please contact Leah Killian at the Rapid City Arts Council, leah.killian@thedahl.org or 605-719-7218

