More than 100 entries received for Sturgis Rally logo contest

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis received more than 100 entries in its 84th annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Logo Contest.

The city asked people to design a unique logo that will be used to promote the motorcycle rally in 2024. The top prize is $5,000.

Five entries remain in the field, and the public is asked to select their favorite. Individuals can cast a ballot at: www.sturgis-sd.gov/rallylogocontest.

The final mark will be used in a variety of products, advertising, and merchandise that will be sold online, in Sturgis, and across the nation. It will also be used in digital media, news releases, and points of sale.

“Having received more than 100 extraordinary designs, it will be a challenge to determine the winner,” said Lance Scherer, Sponsorship and Brand Manager for the City of Sturgis.

Artists from the Black Hills as well as other parts of the state and nation submitted works for consideration.

