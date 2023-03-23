Milder close to the week, then cold and unsettled again.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The snow is moving east this morning. Watch out for snow-covered, slippery roads on your commute. Road conditions will great improve by late morning and afternoon.

Highs today will range from the 30s to the 40s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

A few showers will develop Friday afternoon and evening, especially around northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Rain and snow showers are expected to change over to all snow Friday night and snow showers will likely continue into Saturday. Right now accumulations look possible across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. There could be a few inches accumulation in these areas this weekend.

Temperatures next week will rise into the 40s on Tuesday and likely stay there much of the week.

