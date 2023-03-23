Keep calm, it’s National Puppy Day

Dogs have been known to lessen a person's stress and anxiety levels.
Dogs have been known to lessen a person's stress and anxiety levels.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:51 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whoever said money can’t buy you happiness has never held a dog.

While puppies can bring happiness and joy into a household, the little animals don’t come without a challenge.

Unlike older dogs, puppies can be more troublesome and can be harder to potty train so, keep this in mind when bringing a pup into the family.

Heather Schuller, who runs a CPR class for pet owners, says puppy-proofing the home and stocking up on snacks and supplies are some good ways to prepare to bring home your fur-ever best friend.

“Puppies are kids with four legs. So, there are things that you need to do puppy proof your house stuff like that so, puppies can’t get into medicine, cupboards, chew electrical cords, that type of stuff,” said Schuller, who also owns Wags and Whiskers Pet Grooming.

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can help reduce stress and anxiety while easing feelings of loneliness.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Jury declares Dismounts Thrice “not guilty” in hammer bludgeoning
3-21 bhsu basketball
Yellow Jackets headed back to Final 4
Northern Hills Alternative Health officially opens in Sturgis.
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sturgis
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close

Latest News

How many of these classic cocktails can you make at your home bar?
Mixology at Home - Traditional Daiquiri
The second project that NRCS is working on in the Black Hills is focusing on restoring parts of...
Slowing down erosion in areas of the Black Hills
Last Video Store in SD
Last Video Store in SD
Erosion Control
Erosion Control