Johnson re-introduces bill to protect tribal members’ firearm access

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:42 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Together with Rep. Mary Peltola, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson introduced the bipartisan Tribal Firearms Access Act to list tribal governments as eligible entities to issue identification documents for the purpose of transferring a firearm and safeguarding tribal sovereignty.

“Classifying tribal IDs as an invalid form of identification for the purchase of firearms limits tribal sovereignty and tribal members’ ability to obtain a firearm,” said Johnson. “A foreign passport is accepted as a valid form of identification—a tribal ID should be no different. My bill corrects this oversight, ensuring Second Amendment rights for tribal members.”

“The right to bear arms is constitutionally vested and important to the day-to-day lives of Native Americans. The Tribal Firearm Access Act sponsored by Rep. Dusty Johnson removes certain barriers for tribal members to purchase firearms by allowing them to utilize tribally issued identification cards as a valid form of identification. I applaud Rep. Johnson’s continued efforts to protect tribal members’ rights, and appreciate this legislation,” said President Tony Reider, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

The Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc. and the Gun Owners of America also support the Tribal Firearm Access Act.

