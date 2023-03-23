Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Jury declares Dismounts Thrice “not guilty” in hammer bludgeoning
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
In 2022, the Rapid City metro area saw an increase in the amount of people that reported credit...
Credit card fraud increased in the Rapid City metro area
Regis Martinez showcases his Bad Spaniel dog toy beside a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy
Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting

Latest News

Dumbbells
Proposed bill could help make fitness affordable
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror
A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies