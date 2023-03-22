Sturgis referendum to elect city manager comes to a close
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sturgis will be getting a new city manager soon. The 20-day referendum for a petition expired on Monday with no petitions meeting the 254 signature requirement.
This comes at the end of a long effort by some concerned citizens to force an election for the position with a resolution. The resolution proposed would have formed a council to determine whether the city will continue to use a city manager or change to a system with a strong mayor presence and a city administrator.
With this referendum ending, it allows the typical process of recruiting city managers to go back to the Sturgis Administrative Services.
