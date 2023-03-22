Shop and stay local; Sturgis holds annual community showcase

The showcase invited all local businesses and non-profits to host a booth.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - During the summer, thousands of people gather in Sturgis for their annual motorcycle rally, which is one of the top events in South Dakota.

However, once the weather gets cooler, tourism slows down.

Wednesday, the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce held a community showcase to highlight what the city has to offer during the winter.

This event was free to attend and is geared towards non-profits and healthcare services that are in town year-round.

“It’s a really good way for the community to learn about the different businesses that we have, and for other people outside the community to also learn what we can provide locally,” said Kadence Gleason, events coordinator.

The event happens every year and is designed to encourage more people to shop and stay local, while also bringing in more people to visit.

