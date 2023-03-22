Proposed mineral withdrawal at Rapid Creek and Pactola Reservoir

Reservoir
Reservoir(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week, The Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management announced a proposed mineral withdrawal regarding the Pactola Reservoir and Rapid Creek.

A mineral withdrawal would mean restricting the opportunity to locate claims and conduct mineral exploration or mining operations. The withdrawal would protect water resources around Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base, as well as protect cultural and natural resources within the watershed. Both areas provide primary drinking water for the community. Rapid Creek Watershed Action agrees with the proposed withdrawal, saying protecting the water is vital.

“Hoping we can do the best job we can to protect our water supplies, protect our tourism and recreation economies that really depend on that, and really to protect national security in terms of water supply for Ellsworth Air Force Base,” says Rebecca Terk, a board member for Rapid Creek Watershed action

The group is seeking public comments and concerns regarding the proposal, you can voice those concerns through their website or in person at a public meeting on April 26th.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Jury declares Dismounts Thrice “not guilty” in hammer bludgeoning
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
In 2022, the Rapid City metro area saw an increase in the amount of people that reported credit...
Credit card fraud increased in the Rapid City metro area
Regis Martinez showcases his Bad Spaniel dog toy beside a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy
Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting

Latest News

Heart monitor
Heart attacks on the rise
The BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival has a rich history of promoting the world’s mountain...
2023 BANFF Centre Film Festival world tour lands in the Black Hills
An annual event, BHHBA Home Show will focus on home improvement and home building this year. ...
The 2023 Home Show returns to the Black Hills for the ultimate in home decor
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times