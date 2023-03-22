Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.(ManuelVelasco via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A girl’s ex-boyfriend is dead after police say her father shot and killed him.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic battery call at an apartment complex last week.

Authorities said a suspect physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The department said the man in question left the apartment before officers arrived, but the girl’s father had also been contacted and responded to the scene.

According to police, the suspect returned to the apartment, and the girl’s father, who was armed with a handgun, shot him in the chest.

The ex-boyfriend then left the apartment and officers found him next to his car. Police said the officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, but they pronounced him deceased.

Gainesville police said the situation remains under investigation and did not immediately release the names of those involved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Jury declares Dismounts Thrice “not guilty” in hammer bludgeoning
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times
In 2022, the Rapid City metro area saw an increase in the amount of people that reported credit...
Credit card fraud increased in the Rapid City metro area
Regis Martinez showcases his Bad Spaniel dog toy beside a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy
Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Movie Mania is the last video rental store still in business in the state of South Dakota, as...
South Dakota’s last video rental store set to close
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert issued in N.C. for missing 3-year-old
The Federal Reserve announced another rate hike Wednesday.
Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil