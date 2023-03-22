Mt Rushmore Rd Sinclair gas station targeted multiple times

Window broken at the Sinclair gas station
Window broken at the Sinclair gas station(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sinclair gas station at the corner of Mt Rushmore Road and Cleveland Street had a rough weekend after a group of juveniles broke in multiple times, leaving the front windows smashed in.

Jim Buchli, the owner of the station says this is not uncommon with the last break-in happening a few months ago. The owner says this issue is made worse by juveniles being released from the system faster than an adult would, he says this incentivizes people to re-offend.

“Well the issue is they are juveniles, so nothing really happens to them they go to JDC and they’re out in a couple of weeks to do the same thing,” said Buchli

Buchli did say that he plans to upgrade his security to try and prevent this in the future but wishes that changes would be instituted at the legislative level as well.

