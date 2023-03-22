More snow will impact the area on Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plenty of clouds are expected overnight as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s.

Snow showers will develop and move into the area during the day Wednesday. Snow will be heaviest in Rapid City more toward dinner time and the evening hours Wednesday.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday for the entire Black Hills region and the eastern foothills. 2″-6″ of snow is likely for those within the advisory with the highest amounts in the Custer area.

Temperatures will be in the 30s for many on Thursday with some closer to 40°. By Friday, temperatures could flirt with 50°! We do fall back below average this weekend with highs in the 30s for many and the chance for some snow showers at times.

