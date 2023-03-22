Custer County residents are fighting a wastewater treatment plant from discharging water near a residential area.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Some people are unhappy with the Custer County Commission’s proposed plan to put wastewater into a nearby creek.

French Creek (KOTA/KEVN)

The county wants to discharge water from the City of Custer’s wastewater treatment plant from Flynn Creek into French Creek.

Earlier this month, the group Preserve French Creek Incorporated, filed a petition to fight the county’s proposal. If the city moves forward with its plan, three-quarters of a million gallons of wastewater a day will discharge from the sewage plant into French Creek.

“If they were to, from my understanding, if They were to rebuild the Flynn Creek line. They’re probably looking at an additional $3.5-$5 million on that election, that’ll determine which direction it goes from there. If it fails, it’s over, If it does pass? Well, basically, it’s probably going to end up in court eventually,” said Custer County Commissioner Craig Hindle.

Activists say moving the water treatment plant will be a problem for the environment and nearby residents.

“They’re going to discharge it, which is just below the dam. If the dam is not discharging water over the spillway, the water coming down the creek will probably be 80 to 90% just discharged from the sewer system,” said the Preserve French Creek group Chairman, Neil Johnson.

Hindle says since the petitioners gathered the required 375 signatures, the county owes the voters a say on the issue.

Custer County residents will be able to have Their say in the June 6th election.

