Chance for snow to stick around as unsettled weather pattern continues.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Snow will continue to move into the area throughout this evening. Temperatures for tonight will drop into the teens and 20s. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 3 AM on Thursday for Southern Campell County, Weston County, and the Black Hills. While snow will mostly stay south of I-90 due to dry air to the north, 1″ to 4″ inches of snow is expected for some areas with this system. Snow will taper off throughout Thursday morning. Winds will be generally light with this system. However, slippery road conditions are to be expected Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon highs will climb into the upper 30s and 40s as clouds and snow will gradually dissipate. Dry weather will settle in, giving us a brief warm-up as we move into Friday where highs will range from the 40s to the 50s. However, due to the unsettled weather pattern continuing, the warmup and dry conditions will be short-lived as another system moves into the region late Friday evening into Saturday. Saturdays highs will drop into the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions with periods of heavy snow possible. Light snow could linger into Sunday with highs in the 20s to 30s.

Temperatures are still cool as we head into Monday with highs in the 30s. We do start slowly warming up to near-seasonable conditions as we reach Tuesday and Wednesday.

