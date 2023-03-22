29th annual Club for Boys Corporate Free Throw Challenge underway

Free throw team
KOTA Territory/Black Hills FOX free throw team(Rapid City Club for Boys)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is the time of year for the NCAA basketball tournament. But it’s also the time for the Club for Boys Corporate Free Throw Challenge.

This is the 29th year for the annual event and the KOTA Territory-Black Hills FOX news team stepped to the line. Phil Aldridge, Chrissy Davies, Ricky Larson, Mike McCarthy and Jack Caudill each shot 25 free throws along with a bonus round and a half-court shot, which Mike McCarthy hit. The event is a fundraiser for the club. But just as important, club executive director Doug Herrmann says it’s a great opportunity to get people from a variety of local businesses down to the club to see what they’re doing for the boys and what they have to offer. He says some of the teams take the competition pretty seriously...

Herrmann says, “Some have planned all year long that they’re going to bring down their best shooters. They usually come back year after year and are very successful. But the fun part about this March Madness is that it allows all levels to shoot and have a lot of fun.”

Our team was a good example of that all levels philosophy. We didn’t have highest score in the media division but we’re ahead of a couple of teams as well with the competition running through Friday. So we’re going to call that a victory.

