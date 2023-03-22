The 2023 Home Show returns to the Black Hills for the ultimate in home decor

Mark your calendars for the Black Hills Home Builders Association Home Show
By Alena Neves
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An annual event, BHHBA Home Show will focus on home improvement and home building this year. It’s one of the largest home shows for a city the size of Rapid City and quite informative for those looking to upgrade their home space or seeking information on the latest trends in home decor.

With a marketplace pop-up with over 75 small businesses to shop from, and arts and crafts, boutiques, bakeries, and home decor, there will be everything for everyone. Even food and drinks will be on hand for this mega home event which has already sold out for vendors according to the organizers Rachelle White and Amber Irving.

The year’s show kicks off on Friday, March 24th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 25th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 26th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will cost you a one-time fee of $10 and come and go.

Watch the full interview above for more information.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

