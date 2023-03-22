2023 BANFF Centre Film Festival world tour lands in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival has a rich history of promoting the world’s mountain places by creating inspirational experiences, exchange of ideas, and sharing visions.

This year’s festival tour will showcase a selection of outstanding adventure, exploration, and mountain culture. The Rapid City Arts Council has a long history with the mountain film festival and has become the gateway location for the world tour. Josh Miranda from the Rapid City Arts Council says it’s most important to keep the spirit of the festival alive in the Black Hills and this year has grown to be the biggest it has ever been, In keeping with the artistic pride of this event, Dahl Mountain will host three nights of wonder featuring an exclusive music jazz concert kick off on Friday, April 14th. Adam Pequette from the Black Hills Climbers Coalition has joined the film festival in hopes of highlighting mountain climbing in the Black Hills.

The festival will be Monday, April 17th, and Tuesday, April 18th, and a one-night-only on Friday, April 14th at the Dahl Arts Center. In addition, “Water Music” with local jazz artist Alex Massa will be there.

