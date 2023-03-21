Skaters! Let’s roll out

The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Roller skating was made popular in the 70s, but the sport is making a comeback, and the Spearfish Rec Center is joining in on the fun.

Skaters can show off their best moves while enjoying music, games, and food, during their last skate night of the season.

Skates are provided and the cost to participate is $8.

In recent years roller skating has seen an uptick in popularity, as people lace up their skates to participate in the retro sport.

“We have everything from beginners that have never skated before; to families that have been skating for years that bring all their own equipment, people that used to be on the roller derby and come in that are doing stuff. We try to really make it fun. We play music and have disco lights and we do the limbo at times and just really try to make it a fun event,” said Brett Rauterkus, facility superintendent for the Spearfish Rec and Aquatic Center.

The skate night is April 14 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Spearfish Rec Center.

For more information on the skate night, click here.

