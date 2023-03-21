RC Council revises code of conduct for elected officials

The Rapid City Common Council voted Monday night to revamp the city’s code of conduct for elected officials
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Common Council voted Monday night to revamp the city’s code of conduct for elected officials.

The code initially adopted in 2012, has been used occasionally in ways that City Manager Joel Landeen says can be frivolous.

Under the revised code, a person must submit their complaint through a form provided by the city office, then the council President and Vice-President would determine if the City Attorney should do an investigation.

Landeen said that some complaints in recent years have been more politically motivated.

”It seems like with just the country as a whole going where it’s going, there’s definitely a desire to give the option maybe so you don’t have to deal with a complaint that seems politically motivated,” Landeen said.

The complaint must also be sworn on oath.

The council unanimously passed the revisions.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
Widespread fog will look to make its way into western South Dakota this evening.
Snow looks to move in late Monday
Police claim Rapid City man offered drugs for nude photos of teenage girls
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms

Latest News

In 2022, the Rapid City metro area saw an increase in the amount of people that reported credit...
Credit card fraud increased in the Rapid City metro area
Youth and Family Services helps more than 14,000 kids and families each year, and this year’s...
Youth and Family Services in desperate need of volunteers
Across the Black Hills, businesses and individuals have donated money to schools to wipe out...
Businesses, organizations, individuals pay $6,500 of student lunch debt in the Meade School District
The Rapid City Common Council voted Monday night to revamp the city’s code of conduct for...
RC Council revises code of conduct for elected officials