Pasque flowers are ready for spring

Pasque flower in Spearfish is a good sign spring is here. Thanks to Brittany Kahl for the photo!
Pasque flower in Spearfish is a good sign spring is here. Thanks to Brittany Kahl for the photo!
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pasque flowers are the first sign that spring has sprung in South Dakota. These beautiful purple blossoms begin to bloom in late March, poking through the snow.

According to the University of South Dakota, the flower’s common name is French for Easter and refers to the plant flowering in early March and ending its cycle in late June. While most other plants aren’t even green yet, the pasque flower’s resilient nature pops up even in winter.

The pasque flower goes by many names including “prairie smoke;” “goslinweed;” “prairie crocus;” and “May flower.” The Lakota name for the pasque is “hosi’ cepka” and translates to “child’s navel,” which is very emblematic of the early stages of the budding plant and how it resembles a newborn’s navel.

Fun fact: The pasque flower is used for treating eye diseases such as cataracts.

