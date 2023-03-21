Credit card fraud increased in the Rapid City metro area

Credit card fraud has been a significant issue across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Credit card fraud has been a significant issue across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study by Upgraded Points, the pandemic had people paying off their credit cards more often, along with fewer people applying for credit. Although, this seems like it would have caused fewer issues, over the past two years inflation has played a big role in the dramatic rebound applications for credit cards have had.

In the Rapid City metro area, these credit card fraud cases have risen by 113% in 2022. The Upgraded Points study states that 3.5 per 10,000 people reported credit card fraud just last year when compared to 2021. A metro area financial consultant shared some ways to spot credit card fraud before it happens.

“If all of a sudden you get mail from a creditor that you didn’t apply for credit with, then you have an issue... if all of a sudden your credit score starts to go down and you haven’t made changes, then that’s signaling something is wrong,” said Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Black Hills executive director Bonnie Spain.

Ways that Spain explained could help you avoid credit card fraud would be to avoid setting up automatic payments that don’t let you know they are charging you beforehand. Regularly checking your finances for any transaction that looks suspicious would also help make sure you are safe from fraudsters.

“Don’t put everything on automatic pay and forget it, you just can’t do that. You have to open your mail, you have to check your mail, you have to check your credit report, you have to check your credit score, and then if you find you have an issue you have to act,” said Spain.

The Upgraded Points study pinpoints two forms in that credit card fraud often occurs:

“Fraud is a bigger issue than most people realize and you have to stay on top of it. Unfortunately, there are predators out there trying to gain your identity, your access to credit, and if not checked, it can take hundreds of hours to correct it,” said Spain. “So, you’re better at being safe than using easy passwords and not caring where you use your credit card.”

In 2022, nationwide credit card fraud was up by 13.7%. If you find yourself a victim of credit card fraud, contact your card provider immediately and if you start to see your credit rating fall notify the credit bureaus if necessary.

Below are the phone numbers of all three credit bureaus:

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
Widespread fog will look to make its way into western South Dakota this evening.
Snow looks to move in late Monday
Police claim Rapid City man offered drugs for nude photos of teenage girls
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms

Latest News

The code, initially adopted in 2012, has been used occasionally in ways that City Manager Joel...
RC Council revises code of conduct for elected officials
Youth and Family Services helps more than 14,000 kids and families each year, and this year’s...
Youth and Family Services in desperate need of volunteers
Across the Black Hills, businesses and individuals have donated money to schools to wipe out...
Businesses, organizations, individuals pay $6,500 of student lunch debt in the Meade School District
The Rapid City Common Council voted Monday night to revamp the city’s code of conduct for...
RC Council revises code of conduct for elected officials