Celebrating National Ag Day with the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a common spirit across the Black Hills agriculture community, a respect for the history and tradition of never giving up no matter how hard or bad the weather gets. Ranchers, farmers, and meat processors go by the old saying, the weak get going and the tough, tough it out.

The ag community is definitely toughing it out this year with massive amounts of snow and one of the toughest winters for farmers in recent memory. Farmers face many challenges whether it is extreme weather conditions, loss of crops, rising costs, and the threat of losing their farms. However, no matter what South Dakota ranchers can always rely on one of the oldest cattle organizations, The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

Executive Director, Doris Lauing shares the rich historical background of the legacy of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. A grassroots, member-led driven organization that serves, strengthens, and advocates for the South Dakota cattle industry.

To watch the full interview, click on the above video.

