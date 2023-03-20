Snow looks to move in late Monday

Widespread fog will look to make its way into western South Dakota this evening.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:36 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight lows will dip into the teens and 20s. Widespread fog will look to make its way into western South Dakota this evening. Monday highs will stay in the 30s to 40s for most areas as we head into the start of the work week. Snow will look like it will enter the region late Monday night before dissipating Tuesday afternoon. Now we are not done with snow yet as a secondary system pushes into the region Wednesday before winding down on Thursday.

