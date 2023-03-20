Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are looking for a man who reportedly shot another person in the leg during a confrontation Sunday in North Rapid.

The shooting was around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a store at 1375 North Lacrosse Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that several people were sitting outside the store with the victim when they were approached by three people. One of the three then allegedly began assaulting the victim before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim in the leg. The three people then fled, according to a release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The shooter, police say, is in his 20s, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a Carhartt jacket and brown pants. Under the jacket, he wore a red shirt.

The other suspects are:

A man in his 30s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds; wearing a blue t-shirt, and black jeans. He has tattoos on his neck and both arms.

A woman in her 20s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. She has dark-colored hair, wearing a blue shirt and jeans, with a tattoo of a star on the left side of her face.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.

