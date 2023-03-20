RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spring officially starts tomorrow which means it’s the perfect time to step into the new season with a new best friend.

Meet Tucker, this week’s Black Hills Fox pet of the week. Tucker is a 4-year-old black and white cat with a heart of gold.

Just like spring, Tucker will bring warmth into your life whether it’s from resting in your lap or getting you outside for some exercise. At first, it may seem like he is a little cranky but once he is comfortable with you, he loves pets, rubs, and, making the world his playground. A good pat down and a nice place to sit will keep him happy- as long as it’s quiet and there are no other cats around.

You can add this ball of fur to your family for just $100 at the Humane Society of the Black Hills. They are open every day at 11 am.

