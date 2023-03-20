Noem okays state budget and prison funding

(Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight)
By Ezra Garcia and Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem was busy Monday, putting the final ink on bills approved during the 2023 Legislative Session; most importantly the state’s budget, Senate Bill 210.

“I appreciate the work of my BFM Commissioner Jim Terwilliger and the BFM team on this budget and I appreciate the legislature for recognizing that it should fund my administration’s priorities to maximize freedom and liberty for the people of the state,” Noem said.

Read Noem’s letter to the legislators here.

Noem also signed HB 1016, providing $60 million for the construction of a new Rapid City women’s prison; and HB 1017, which provides $52 million to purchase land and pay for the design of a new men’s prison near Sioux Falls.

“Funding new prisons is a public safety issue,” said Noem. “Last year, we made the point to legislators that this was necessary. I’m glad that just a year later, they have come to agree and appropriately prioritized the security of South Dakotans.”

State Senator David Johnson told KOTA Territory News Monday that the Black Hills area will greatly benefit from this year’s budget.

”We came up with $200 Million for infrastructure for affordable housing, we came up with $13 Million to fund additional experiment space at the Sanford Underground Laboratory in Lead, the list goes on and on,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
Feeding cattle is a challenge, especially in years of drought.
South Dakota ranchers still dealing with drought and cattle numbers
Widespread fog will look to make its way into western South Dakota this evening.
Snow looks to move in late Monday
Police claim Rapid City man offered drugs for nude photos of teenage girls
Meade County man arrested for killing neighbor’s dog

Latest News

Rural America Initiatives Awarded $1 Million from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to Expand...
$1 million awarded to Rural America Initiatives
Sturgis EMS is one of 23 emergency medical services that have their telemedicine screens online.
Technology is upgrading in Sturgis ambulances
yfs kids fair
Youth and Family Services in desperate need of volunteers
potw
Pet of the Week: Tucker