More clouds today; More snow Tuesday and Wednesday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some low cloudiness and patchy fog will be possible this morning. Otherwise, look for increasing clouds area wide this afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

The first in a long series of upper level disturbances will bring isolated snow showers tonight, with more snow showers Tuesday. At this moment, it appears the track of Tuesday’s system will mostly impact northeast Wyoming, the northern hills and northwest South Dakota.

A stronger, more organized system will bring widespread snow to the area Wednesday and Wednesday night. Several inches of snow will be possible, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Drier weather returns Thursday and Friday, but more rain or snow could fall this weekend.

