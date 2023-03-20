A couple rounds of snow will pass through the area this week

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated snow showers will pass through northeast Wyoming and northwest South Dakota through the night. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s.

Snow will develop and fall across much of northeast Wyoming, southeast Montana, northwest South Dakota and up into the northern hills. Anywhere from a dusting of snowfall up to 4″ will be possible with this system. Expect the highest impacts to be across northwest South Dakota.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the 20s for much of northwest South Dakota, with 30s and 40s along or south of I-90. Those who live closer to Nebraska should see more sunshine than cloud cover.

Our next round of snow will move in Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday morning. This round of snow is expected to impact those who do not see much snow from system one. Those across northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and into southwest South Dakota will pick up accumulating snow, which will range from around 1″ to 5″ or a little higher.

Temperatures will remain below average until Friday, where temperatures warm up to near 50°. A few showers are possible late Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
Feeding cattle is a challenge, especially in years of drought.
South Dakota ranchers still dealing with drought and cattle numbers
Police are looking for a man, shown in this surveillance image, who was involved in a shooting...
Rapid City police investigating North Rapid shooting
Police claim Rapid City man offered drugs for nude photos of teenage girls
Widespread fog will look to make its way into western South Dakota this evening.
Snow looks to move in late Monday

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More clouds today; More snow Tuesday and Wednesday
Widespread fog will look to make its way into western South Dakota this evening.
Snow looks to move in late Monday
Sunday, we are mostly sunny, continuing to dry out as winds shift to the southwest causing...
Mild and sunny to finish out the weekend
Snow showers and wind will quickly taper off as the sun sets this evening. Skies will gradually...
Snow showers and wind will taper off this evening