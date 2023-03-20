A couple rounds of snow will pass through the area this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated snow showers will pass through northeast Wyoming and northwest South Dakota through the night. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s.

Snow will develop and fall across much of northeast Wyoming, southeast Montana, northwest South Dakota and up into the northern hills. Anywhere from a dusting of snowfall up to 4″ will be possible with this system. Expect the highest impacts to be across northwest South Dakota.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the 20s for much of northwest South Dakota, with 30s and 40s along or south of I-90. Those who live closer to Nebraska should see more sunshine than cloud cover.

Our next round of snow will move in Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday morning. This round of snow is expected to impact those who do not see much snow from system one. Those across northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and into southwest South Dakota will pick up accumulating snow, which will range from around 1″ to 5″ or a little higher.

Temperatures will remain below average until Friday, where temperatures warm up to near 50°. A few showers are possible late Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s.

