Yankton boys crowned Class AA champions over Mitchell

Top-seeded Jefferson wins third-place game
Yankton basketball mascot
Yankton basketball mascot(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After pulling a major upset in Friday’s semifinals, the Yankton boys basketball team brought that same energy Saturday night in the Class AA State Championship Game. Ben Burns has the highlights from that game, along with the consolation matchups from earlier in the day.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County man arrested for killing neighbor’s dog
Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
Wall Meat Processing
Wall, New Underwood ag industry expands
Police claim Rapid City man offered drugs for nude photos of teenage girls
Emerald K-I will lead the parade on Saturday after a more than 20 year hiatus.
Rapid City hosts first All Nations St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Latest News

Badlands Little Britches Rodeo
Friday Night Frenzy, March 17, Part 2
Yankton boys basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, March 17, Part 1
3-17 nate malchow washington
Live interview with SF Washington’s Nate Malchow
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations