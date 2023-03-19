Yankton boys crowned Class AA champions over Mitchell
Top-seeded Jefferson wins third-place game
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After pulling a major upset in Friday’s semifinals, the Yankton boys basketball team brought that same energy Saturday night in the Class AA State Championship Game. Ben Burns has the highlights from that game, along with the consolation matchups from earlier in the day.
