USO-style show “Letters From Home” lands at the Homestake Opera House for only one night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The experimental piece, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, involves just an actor, a script, and no director and finishes up this weekend at the Homestake Opera House.

An actor will only perform once, having never seen the script before being handed it in a sealed envelope. Written by Nassim Soleimanpour, an Iranian playwright restricted from travel by his own country, this nail-biting piece hovers between comedy and high-stakes drama. Each performance features a new actor. Just remember, we can’t say too much about it because it is experienced by both the actor and the audience for the first time at the performance.

“Letters From Home” at the Opera house on April 7 one night only.

A USO-style show meant to unite the nation in a patriotic spirit is free to all veterans and active service members due to sponsorship by the Deadwood Lead VFW and Legion and the Spearfish VFW. They will also present a quilt of valor for two veterans and several other veteran assistance organizations and businesses will be represented to share their missions. We invite you to watch the full interview for more information.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.