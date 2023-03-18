Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs retires after 36 years

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Every morning since 1987, Curt Jacobs has looked forward to his workday. Friday was different. It was his final day at the Spearfish Police Department.

Since starting his career, SPD Chief Curt Jacobs has worn many hats in the area’s law enforcement arena, including as a jailer at the county level.

“I got on patrol down here full time, and I’ve gone from a patrol officer and worked my way up to chief’” Jacobs said. “It’s hard to get used to the idea that I won’t be here anymore, but it’ll all be good.”

Jacobs has been chief of police since 2019 and was honored Friday with a lunch in the council chambers.

He reflected on what’s changed in the 36 years since he’s been in the department.

“The training and equipment we have now allow the officers to be much better at their jobs,” Jacobs said. “They’re better able to take care of people, especially on what can be their worst days. We get the chance to help them through that, and that’s what’s gratifying.”

Another thing that’s changed is conversations on the national level regarding law enforcement tactics.

Jacobs said that through all those controversies, he’s grateful the Spearfish community continues to show support for the department.

“Our community steps up and writes thank you cards and sends over baked goods. The support we feel here is tremendous. We, luckily, don’t experience what happens around the rest of the country.”

Jacobs thanks everyone in the department, who he calls family.

