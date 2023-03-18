Snow showers and wind will taper off this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Snow showers and wind will quickly taper off as the sun sets this evening. Skies will gradually clear overnight as a high-pressure system builds during the overnight hours. Temperatures will mainly be in the single digits with some spots falling near and below zero. Saturday will see plenty of sunshine. However, temperatures will remain cool and in the 20s to 30s as we start the weekend. Saturday will be our last day of these chilly temperatures for the time being. By Sunday, we are mostly sunny, continuing to dry out as winds shift to the southwest causing temperatures to bounce back into the 40s to 50s.

Monday mild temperatures will continue as we look to stay in the 40s to 50s with increasing cloud cover. Highs will stay in the 40s for most areas as we head into the middle of next week.

However, an unsettled weather pattern settles back in the area by the middle of next week but right now it looks as if Tuesday through Thursday are the more likely days for precipitation. This unsettled weather pattern will bring chilly temperatures back into our area. However, confidence is still low in the details of this system.

