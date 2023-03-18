Police claim Rapid City man offered drugs for nude photos of teenage girls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Charles Nichols is charged with sexual exploitation and attempted enticement of a minor after detectives say they found messages with underage girls between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Nichols had his initial and preliminary hearings Friday in federal court.

The prosecution brought a detective with the Rapid City Police Department Internet Crimes Division who said they found messages on Nichols phone stating that he would offer alcohol, drugs or vapes to underage girls in exchange for nude pictures or sexually explicit conduct.

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann said that while Nichols poses no risk of flight, he does pose a danger to the community and will continue to be held behind bars.

