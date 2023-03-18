Friday Night Frenzy, March 17, Part 2

Rush win at home, young rodeo stars shine
Badlands Little Britches Rodeo
Badlands Little Britches Rodeo(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:51 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush are in a race to get back into the playoff picture, and Friday’s win over Tulsa helped their cause. Plus, young cowboys and cowgirls saddled up for the first day of the Badlands Little Britches Rodeo. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

