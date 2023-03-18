Friday Night Frenzy, March 17, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush are in a race to get back into the playoff picture, and Friday’s win over Tulsa helped their cause. Plus, young cowboys and cowgirls saddled up for the first day of the Badlands Little Britches Rodeo. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.