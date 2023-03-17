Unseasonably cold today and Saturday, but warmer Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated snow showers will be possible at times today. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be likely at times, which will make temperatures feel like the teens for much of the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11am until 6pm.

Saturday will be sunny, but unfortunately, still chilly. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the region. Warmer air moves in Sunday with highs climbing into the 40s. Some spots could flirt with 50°!

Temperatures remain mild early next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s, but a few rain and snow showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. Some spots could pick up accumulating snow, but the exact track and strength of that system is unknown at this time.

