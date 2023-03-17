State funds help counties manage forest

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senate Bill 21 was signed into law Wednesday by Governor Kristi Noem. The bill allocates money to the state and local entities so they’ll have more input into the Black Hills National Forest management plan.

Now the state will create a one-to-one cost-share program for the five counties that have black hills national forest lands within their boundaries.

Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Custer, and Fall River counties will be able to apply a portion of the $500-thousand allocated to allow the counties to participate in the management plan revision process.

It also allows for the hiring of someone to work with local stakeholders and the state during that process.

“We want a plan that is a comprehensive, unbiased plan. We want one that will collect good data and want to create an effective Forest Plan that will serve our county and our state for years to come,” said South Dakota Representative Mary Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald believes the plan is ‘fair’... Meaning one county will not receive more than fifty-five percent of the funds allocated to the program.

“We all have the same outcome, yet the same goal. And so I’m encouraged. I’m very encouraged now that we’re getting those resources available to us in order to work on something that will benefit our state and our county,” said Fitzgerald.

The hope is that this funding will keep the national forest going for future generations.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mellette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office...
One arrested after Monday morning White River stabbing
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
A majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive and feel that...
Bill regarding mothers who undergo an abortion, passed the House of Representatives
On Tuesday, Rep. Dusty Johnson introduced the America Works Act as a way to get Americans back...
Rep. Dusty Johnson on expansion for SNAP work requirements

Latest News

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
Noem, SD Congressional Delegation differ on Russia-Ukraine war approach
The use of a sleeping pill occasionally would cause no harm- but if used frequently, sleeping...
Sleepless in Rapid City: natural alternatives to sleeping medications
National Guard Deployment
South Dakota Army national fire fighting deploy
Senate Bill 21 allocates money to try to give the state and local entities more input into the...
Forest management funding