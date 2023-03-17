South Dakota trooper’s cruiser hit by sliding semi

A semi rests precariously against a South Dakota Highway Patrol cruiser on Interstate 90.
A semi rests precariously against a South Dakota Highway Patrol cruiser on Interstate 90.(South Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Facebook, a trooper’s cruiser was hit by a sliding semi Thursday afternoon on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls.

The trooper was providing traffic control for another crash when a semi lost control and slammed into the trooper’s car.

Winter conditions, including wind, can make travel dangerous. The Highway Patrol responded to numerous crashes on the eastern side of South Dakota Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mellette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office...
One arrested after Monday morning White River stabbing
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
A majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive and feel that...
Bill regarding mothers who undergo an abortion, passed the House of Representatives
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

Emerald K-I will lead the parade on Saturday after a more than 20 year hiatus.
Rapid City hosts first All Nations St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Women’s History Month: looking to the skies for influential women in South Dakota
Women’s History Month: looking to the skies for influential women in South Dakota
BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour
Rapid City Arts Council celebrates mountain culture and film
Black Hills National Forest sign in Rapid City
State funds help counties manage forest