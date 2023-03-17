Rapid City hosts first All Nations St. Patrick’s Day Parade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The luck of the Irish is upon us and while you might not find a pot of gold Friday, you might see a leprechaun or two at the All-Nations St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.

Leading the parade is Josh Irvine in his classic Cadillac convertible, affectionately named Emerald K-I.

And as her name suggests, her emerald-green paint might bring parade-goers some good luck as they celebrate the holiday.

This is the first St. Patrick’s Day parade Emerald K-I has participated in more than 20 years, but her last appearance had Irvine’s grandfather behind the wheel.

”It felt really good to be able to bring her back into the parade community and the car community and get her back into touch with all that. And so, it’s been a minute, I’m sure she’s happy to be back out there honoring grandpa,” said Irvine.

The St. Patrick Day’s parade kicks off at 10 a.m. tomorrow in downtown Rapid City.

