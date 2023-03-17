Meade County man arrested for killing neighbor’s dog

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A rural Meade County man was arrested on a charge of intentionally killing another person’s animal.

Richard Greenman reportedly shot and killed a dog that was on his property on Eagle Ranch Road, Monday, March 13. A Meade County Sheriff’s Office release states that Greenman called 911 to report that he shot a dog on his property. After an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested him on the misdemeanor charge.

“The Meade County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that killing or shooting another’s animal is illegal. As of this time, the case has been turned over to the Meade County States Attorney,” the release stated.

The sheriff’s office has reportedly responded to 33 calls for service regarding dogs at large in the area of the shooting, north of Ellsworth Air Force Base.

While the sheriff’s office did not release information on the dog’s owner, social media posts show that the owner is Tamara Lile. Lile is also the owner of the Charm Farm, where in February, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses and donkeys due to alleged neglect and abuse. That case is pending.

