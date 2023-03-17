Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update

Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.(Justin Bieber/Instagram via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Justin Bieber is all smiles again after suffering from a condition that left him partially paralyzed.

The superstar singer posted a story to Instagram with the words, “wait for it.” The video then showed Bieber fully smiling.

He had been unable to smile since last June when he announced he was suffering from facial paralysis due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

It’s a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head and near the inner ear.

It initially caused Bieber to postpone the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. It was announced in March that the rest of the tour had been canceled.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allac 'AJ' Dismounts Thrice
Victim will never regain cognitive abilities after being beaten with a hammer
One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mellette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office...
One arrested after Monday morning White River stabbing
Block 5 project
Block 5 project officially starts with parking lot demolition
A majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive and feel that...
Bill regarding mothers who undergo an abortion, passed the House of Representatives
On Tuesday, Rep. Dusty Johnson introduced the America Works Act as a way to get Americans back...
Rep. Dusty Johnson on expansion for SNAP work requirements

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
Black Hills National Forest sign in Rapid City
State funds help counties manage forest
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria Del Carmen...
Woman from US kidnapped in Mexico
Turmoil in the world banking sector has sent financial markets on a wild ride this week.
Credit Suisse shares rise after $54 billion lifeline